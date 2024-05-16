Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $366,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ON by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ON by 243.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after buying an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,539,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in ON by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,075,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,126,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 5,264,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,588. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

