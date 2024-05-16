Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $531.24. 5,503,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.43 and a 200-day moving average of $489.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $534.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.