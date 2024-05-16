Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 15,537 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $99,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.35. 3,557,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,279,539. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88. The stock has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

