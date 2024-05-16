Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

LGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,645. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.