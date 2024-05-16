LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeddarTech stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 15,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66. LeddarTech has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

LeddarTech ( NASDAQ:LDTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeddarTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

