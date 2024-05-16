Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,500 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 525,200 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 749,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 749,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $103,439.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $126,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. 24,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.