Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 4.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 729,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,453,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $971.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

