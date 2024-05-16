Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 20,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

