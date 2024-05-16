Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 20,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.73.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
