LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 695,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LexinFintech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $313.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.01.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

LexinFintech Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.