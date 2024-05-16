Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,140,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 26,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 100.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,990,089 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,896,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $29,555,000. SIH Partners LLLP increased its holdings in Li Auto by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after buying an additional 744,419 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,312,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 4,347,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.10. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

