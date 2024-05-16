Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
LWAY stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $338.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.
In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $44,956.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,656,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $44,956.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,656,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at $618,487.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,734 shares of company stock worth $2,518,940 over the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
