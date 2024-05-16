Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 406,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,932,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at $618,487.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,734 shares of company stock worth $2,518,940. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $114,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

