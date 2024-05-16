Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,263,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,021,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,354,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.
Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.
