LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LPTH stock remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 70,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

