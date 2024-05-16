Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 18.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 209.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 170,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 115,621 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.