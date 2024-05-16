Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Trading Up 5.1 %

LQDA stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 256,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,472. The stock has a market cap of $986.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 207.15% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liquidia by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

