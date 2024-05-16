Litecoin Cash Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $26.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,328,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,319,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00526917 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
