Litecoin Cash Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $26.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,328,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,319,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00526917 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

