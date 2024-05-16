LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Kjell Gruner Sells 5,000 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,808 shares in the company, valued at $385,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

NYSE:LVWR opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.96. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

