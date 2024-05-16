LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LM Funding America Trading Up 25.0 %

NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 316,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.21.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.53. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 122.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LM Funding America will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

