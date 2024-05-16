Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Melanie Singh Sells 1,464 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE L traded up C$1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$156.95. 128,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The company has a market cap of C$48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$151.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.59. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$157.60.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5138274 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on L shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.