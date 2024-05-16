Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Up 66.7%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 16,137,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,687% from the average session volume of 426,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

