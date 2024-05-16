Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPHGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LBPH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 59,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

