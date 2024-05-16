Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 1,576.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.
