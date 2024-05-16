Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 8,188,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,097,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

