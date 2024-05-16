M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

MDC stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,981,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

