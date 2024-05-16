M Financial Asset Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 24.8% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after buying an additional 237,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,694. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

