MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $747,325.26 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,824,504.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $12,286,884.52.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $9,868,486.54.
MTSI opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
