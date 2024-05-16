MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $747,325.26 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $12,286,884.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $9,868,486.54.

MTSI opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

