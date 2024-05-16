MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.25 to $20.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 261,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,197. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

