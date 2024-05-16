MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 378,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,559. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 44.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

