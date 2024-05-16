Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $20.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.11% from the company’s previous close.

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Magnite Stock Up 28.3 %

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 10,178,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $6,656,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

