Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 12,609,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,240. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $17,759,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $2,284,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

