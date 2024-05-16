Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker Sells 12,000,000 Shares

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after buying an additional 1,816,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.