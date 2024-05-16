Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 184.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 228,618 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,720,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 48.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,467.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.51. 118,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,773. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.75 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.