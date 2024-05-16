ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

MAN traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.10%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

