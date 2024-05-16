Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 11,598 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42.

Steve Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,183,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market cap of C$64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

