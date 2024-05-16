Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.41 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

