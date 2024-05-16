Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 27,635 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cable One were worth $149,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter worth $419,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 41.2% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 386.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 37.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

NYSE:CABO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.00. 737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.13 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.62 and a 200 day moving average of $488.29.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

