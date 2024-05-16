Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 462,355 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TPG were worth $127,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

TPG Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,257.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TPG news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $41,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,326,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,513,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

