Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 765,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,647,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Revvity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

