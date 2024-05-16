Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.92% of Teleflex worth $107,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.00. 215,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,039. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

