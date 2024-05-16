Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,371,667 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.96% of Corebridge Financial worth $131,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 1,609,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

