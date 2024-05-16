Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 47,004 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.88% of Vipshop worth $91,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,498,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 32,313.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $19,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 294,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,459. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

