Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $143.17 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.88% of Avery Dennison worth $143,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

AVY stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.88. 5,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average is $204.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $228.15.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,019. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

