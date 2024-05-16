Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 954,763 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 954,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,959,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.09% of Allegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,182. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

