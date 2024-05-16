Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,831,157 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,132,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.62% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $88,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 245,458 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 67,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,056. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

