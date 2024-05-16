Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading 1% Higher

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $464.93 and last traded at $462.57. Approximately 778,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,439,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.00.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $426.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.63 and a 200 day moving average of $442.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.4% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

