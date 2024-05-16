Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of CTNT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,805. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 million and a PE ratio of -697.00. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

