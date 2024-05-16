Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s current price.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

SHWZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 377,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,986. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

