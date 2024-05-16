Merchants Bancorp’s (MBIN) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $58.50 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $48.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

