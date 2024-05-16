Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $459,356. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH opened at $188.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.21 and a 200 day moving average of $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

